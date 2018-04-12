Analysts Set New Relic (NEWR) Target Price at $65.38

Shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on New Relic from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,568,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,651,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,965,358.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robin Schulman sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $145,593.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,002 shares of company stock worth $24,595,093. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 44,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.98. 356,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,847. The stock has a market cap of $4,097.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 0.64. New Relic has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

