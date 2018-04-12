Analysts Set Trex Company Inc (TREX) Target Price at $102.00

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Trex stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.41. 192,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,558. The stock has a market cap of $3,121.19, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.25. Trex has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $120.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.48 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback 2,900,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $123,733.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,276.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $370,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,063.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,463 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

