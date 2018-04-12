Analysts Set UNITE Group plc (UTG) Target Price at $861.40

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 862.83 ($12.20).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.95) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 850 ($12.01) to GBX 900 ($12.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($12.01) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “restricted” rating and issued a GBX 892 ($12.61) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 815 ($11.52) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

UTG traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 807 ($11.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,474. UNITE Group has a one year low of GBX 618 ($8.73) and a one year high of GBX 833 ($11.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.40 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set UNITE Group plc (UTG) Target Price at $861.40” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/analysts-set-unite-group-plc-utg-target-price-at-861-40.html.

About UNITE Group

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.