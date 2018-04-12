Agenus (AGEN) vs. Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Financial Comparison

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) and Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Proteostasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -281.49% N/A -72.33% Proteostasis Therapeutics -1,112.75% -105.53% -81.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Agenus has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics has a beta of 4.17, meaning that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Proteostasis Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $42.88 million 11.03 -$120.69 million ($1.23) -3.75 Proteostasis Therapeutics $5.34 million 32.35 -$59.43 million ($2.34) -2.14

Proteostasis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proteostasis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Agenus and Proteostasis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Proteostasis Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.38%. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 194.41%. Given Proteostasis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proteostasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics beats Agenus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc. (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology (I-O) company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is developing a I-O portfolio driven by platforms and programs, such as antibody discovery platforms, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage, AutoSynVax and PhosPhoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon). The Company’s discovery pipeline includes a range of checkpoint modulating (CPM) antibodies. The Company’s vaccine platforms include its heat shock protein (HSP)-based Prophage vaccine candidates, and its synthetic vaccine candidates, ASV and PSV.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study. The company is also involved in developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule that have been completed Phase I Study. It has a collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the UPR pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

