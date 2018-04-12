Reviewing Starwood Property Trust (STWD) & AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Starwood Property Trust and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 AGNC Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33

Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 45.55% 12.57% 0.88% AGNC Investment 86.72% 11.89% 1.48%

Volatility & Risk

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out 87.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $879.89 million 6.21 $400.77 million $2.16 9.68 AGNC Investment $769.00 million 9.48 $771.00 million $2.46 7.57

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Starwood Property Trust. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

