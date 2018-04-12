Reviewing Antero Midstream Partners (AM) & Buckeye Partners (BPL)

Buckeye Partners (NYSE: BPL) and Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Buckeye Partners has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Buckeye Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Buckeye Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Buckeye Partners pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Antero Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Buckeye Partners pays out 152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream Partners pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Buckeye Partners has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Antero Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Buckeye Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Buckeye Partners and Antero Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners $3.65 billion 1.53 $478.80 million $3.32 11.42 Antero Midstream Partners $772.50 million 6.12 $307.31 million $1.40 18.08

Buckeye Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream Partners. Buckeye Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Buckeye Partners and Antero Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners 13.13% 10.02% 4.77% Antero Midstream Partners 32.74% 18.34% 9.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Buckeye Partners and Antero Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners 1 9 2 0 2.08 Antero Midstream Partners 0 1 11 0 2.92

Buckeye Partners presently has a consensus price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.16%. Antero Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.21%. Given Antero Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream Partners is more favorable than Buckeye Partners.

Summary

Antero Midstream Partners beats Buckeye Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 56 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services in the New York Harbor on the East Coast and Corpus Christi, Texas in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, as well as The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Northwest Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This segment owns and operates 22 liquid petroleum products and crude oil terminals. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, propane, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Marcellus and Utica Shale water handling and treatment systems included 190 miles and 83 miles of pipelines, respectively; and gathering systems comprised 242 miles and 123 miles of pipelines, respectively. Antero Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.