Analyzing Camping World (CWH) & Its Competitors

Camping World (NYSE: CWH) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Camping World to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World -0.42% 384.26% 6.57% Camping World Competitors 3.22% 33.52% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Camping World and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 0 12 0 3.00 Camping World Competitors 115 613 664 28 2.43

Camping World currently has a consensus target price of $48.83, indicating a potential upside of 72.80%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camping World and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $4.29 billion $28.36 million 12.34 Camping World Competitors $8.01 billion $220.42 million 12.39

Camping World’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Camping World. Camping World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Camping World shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Camping World has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World’s peers have a beta of 9.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camping World peers beat Camping World on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and service, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 140 RV-centric retail locations under the Camping World and Good Sam brands in 36 states of the United States; 2 Overton's locations; 2 TheHouse.com locations; 2 Gander Outdoors locations; 2 W82 locations; and 5 Uncle Dan's locations. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.