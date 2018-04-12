Analyzing Compass Group (CMPGY) and Parkson Retail Gro (PKSGY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) and Parkson Retail Gro (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Compass Group and Parkson Retail Gro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Parkson Retail Gro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Compass Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkson Retail Gro has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Parkson Retail Gro pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Compass Group pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Group and Parkson Retail Gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Parkson Retail Gro N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Group and Parkson Retail Gro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $29.25 billion 1.16 $1.47 billion $0.92 23.26 Parkson Retail Gro $622.49 million 0.68 $22.16 million N/A N/A

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Gro.

Summary

Compass Group beats Parkson Retail Gro on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Parkson Retail Gro Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation and management of a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It operates 52 stores and 1 shopping mall in 30 cities in the Peoples Republic of China. The company also provides consultancy and management, food and beverage management, and property management services. Parkson Retail Group Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the Peoples Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

