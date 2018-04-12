Critical Survey: Kenon (NYSE:KEN) versus Consolidated Edison (ED)

Kenon (NYSE: KEN) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kenon has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kenon and Consolidated Edison, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Edison 4 6 1 0 1.73

Consolidated Edison has a consensus target price of $80.55, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than Kenon.

Dividends

Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kenon does not pay a dividend. Consolidated Edison pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and Consolidated Edison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon -3.75% -22.73% -4.77% Consolidated Edison 12.67% 8.51% 2.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenon and Consolidated Edison’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $366.00 million 2.34 $237.00 million N/A N/A Consolidated Edison $12.03 billion 1.97 $1.53 billion $4.09 18.66

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats Kenon on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation and distribution facilities primarily in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Israel. It also designs, manufactures, distributes, and services passenger vehicles through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, the company's Qoros' dealerships had 115 point of sales. In addition, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company is based in Singapore.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc. (Con Edison Transmission). CECONY’s principal business operations are its regulated electric, gas and steam delivery businesses. CECONY provides electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in New York City and Westchester County. O&R’s principal business operations are its regulated electric and gas delivery businesses. The Clean Energy Businesses develop, own and operate renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provide energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers. Con Edison Transmission, through its subsidiaries, invests in electric transmission facilities and gas pipeline and storage facilities.

