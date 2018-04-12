Financial Review: Lufthansa (DLAKY) & Its Peers

Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lufthansa to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lufthansa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufthansa 6.64% 29.57% 6.37% Lufthansa Competitors 8.45% 24.20% 5.97%

Dividends

Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lufthansa pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lufthansa and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufthansa 1 3 3 0 2.29 Lufthansa Competitors 316 1136 1717 143 2.51

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Lufthansa’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufthansa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Lufthansa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lufthansa has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufthansa’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufthansa and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lufthansa $40.21 billion $2.67 billion 8.02 Lufthansa Competitors $15.00 billion $1.00 billion 9.51

Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lufthansa competitors beat Lufthansa on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

