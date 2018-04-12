Analyzing Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) and Gerdau (GGB)

Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) and Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Gerdau shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gerdau shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gerdau pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mueller Water Products pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gerdau pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Water Products and Gerdau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Water Products 20.51% 15.25% 5.99% Gerdau -0.88% 5.50% 2.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mueller Water Products and Gerdau’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Water Products $826.00 million 2.03 $123.30 million $0.44 24.05 Gerdau $11.57 billion 0.71 -$112.55 million $0.09 53.00

Mueller Water Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gerdau. Mueller Water Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gerdau, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gerdau has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mueller Water Products and Gerdau, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Water Products 1 2 4 0 2.43 Gerdau 0 2 6 0 2.75

Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus price target of $13.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.27%. Gerdau has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.14%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Gerdau.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Gerdau on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co., Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co. segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants. The Anvil segment manufactures and sources a range of products, including a range of fittings, couplings, hangers and related products. The Mueller Technologies segment offers metering systems, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and other products and services for the water infrastructure industry. The Mueller Technologies segment includes Mueller Systems and Echologics businesses. The Company offers a range of water infrastructure, flow control and piping component system products and services in the United States and Canada.

About Gerdau

Gerdau S.A. (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Its segments are Brazil Operations, which includes operations of steel and iron ore in Brazil, except Special Steels, and the operation of metallurgical coal and coke in Colombia; North America Operations, which includes all operations in North America, except those of Mexico and Special Steels; South America Operations, which includes operations in South America, except Brazil and the operation of metallurgical coal and coke in Colombia, and Special Steel Operations, including special steel operations in Brazil, Spain, the United States and India. It supplies its customers a range of products, including iron ore semi-finished products.

