Group 1 Automotive (GPI) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Group 1 Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive’s rivals have a beta of 9.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Group 1 Automotive and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 1 6 1 0 2.00 Group 1 Automotive Competitors 115 613 664 28 2.43

Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 31.57%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 1.89% 15.85% 3.45% Group 1 Automotive Competitors 3.22% 33.52% 3.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion $213.44 million 8.02 Group 1 Automotive Competitors $8.01 billion $220.42 million 12.39

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Group 1 Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive rivals beat Group 1 Automotive on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S., which includes the activities of its corporate office, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The Company owned and operated 224 franchises, representing 32 brands of automobiles, at 171 dealership locations and 47 collision centers.

