Head to Head Survey: Ichor (ICHR) versus The Competition

Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ichor to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ichor and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $655.89 million $56.45 million 10.59 Ichor Competitors $2.99 billion $454.28 million 26.29

Ichor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ichor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 5 1 3.17 Ichor Competitors 1426 5544 10681 597 2.57

Ichor currently has a consensus target price of $38.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.98%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 7.83% 33.93% 16.06% Ichor Competitors -39.44% 2.73% 2.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ichor has a beta of 4.91, suggesting that its share price is 391% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor’s peers have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The Company’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition. Its chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) electroplating and cleaning. The Company also manufactures certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to its customers.

