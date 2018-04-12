Contrasting International Seaways (INSW) & Maersk (AMKBY)

International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) and Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Seaways and Maersk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maersk 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Seaways currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.24%. Given International Seaways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Maersk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Maersk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of International Seaways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Seaways and Maersk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways $290.10 million 1.99 -$106.08 million ($0.29) -68.38 Maersk $30.95 billion 0.50 -$1.21 billion $0.08 96.50

International Seaways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maersk. International Seaways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maersk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Seaways and Maersk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways -36.57% -0.11% -0.07% Maersk -3.43% 0.80% 0.43%

Volatility & Risk

International Seaways has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maersk has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maersk beats International Seaways on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 8, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 9 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 8 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 15 medium range tankers. International Seaways, Inc., through joint venture partnerships, also has ownership interests in 4 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 2 floating storage and offloading service vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Maersk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as a shipping company worldwide. The companys Maersk Line segment provides container shipping services. Its APM Terminals segment engages in container terminal activities and inland transportation services. The companys Damco segment provides freight forwarding and supply chain management services. Its Svitzer segment engages in towing and related marine activities. The companys Maersk Oil segment is involved in oil and gas production and exploration activities. Its Maersk Drilling segment is involved in offshore drilling activities and land-rig operations. The companys Maersk Supply Service segment offers marine services. Its Maersk Tankers segment is involved in the tanker shipping of oil products. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

