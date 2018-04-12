Analyzing Owens-Illinois (OI) & Ardagh Group (ARD)

Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) and Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Owens-Illinois and Ardagh Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens-Illinois 1 8 2 0 2.09 Ardagh Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Ardagh Group has a consensus target price of $24.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.44%. Given Ardagh Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ardagh Group is more favorable than Owens-Illinois.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Owens-Illinois shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Ardagh Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Owens-Illinois shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ardagh Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Owens-Illinois does not pay a dividend. Ardagh Group pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owens-Illinois and Ardagh Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens-Illinois $6.87 billion 0.51 $180.00 million $2.65 8.11 Ardagh Group $8.63 billion 0.04 $61.03 million $1.84 10.36

Owens-Illinois has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardagh Group. Owens-Illinois is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardagh Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Owens-Illinois and Ardagh Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens-Illinois 2.65% 53.60% 4.48% Ardagh Group 0.78% -31.99% 3.95%

Summary

Owens-Illinois beats Ardagh Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. Owens-Illinois, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends. The company also offers proprietary and non-proprietary glass containers for various end-use categories, primarily food and beverage. In addition, it is involved in glass engineering, and mold manufacturing and repair activities. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.

