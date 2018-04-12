Financial Contrast: Forrester Research (FORR) versus PRGX Global (PRGX)

Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) and PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Forrester Research pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PRGX Global does not pay a dividend. Forrester Research pays out 96.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forrester Research and PRGX Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forrester Research $337.67 million 2.31 $15.14 million $0.83 52.11 PRGX Global $161.62 million 1.31 $3.18 million $0.21 45.00

Forrester Research has higher revenue and earnings than PRGX Global. PRGX Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forrester Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Forrester Research has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRGX Global has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forrester Research and PRGX Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forrester Research 4.48% 11.28% 4.65% PRGX Global 1.97% 5.65% 2.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Forrester Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of PRGX Global shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Forrester Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of PRGX Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Forrester Research and PRGX Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forrester Research 0 0 0 0 N/A PRGX Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

PRGX Global has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.53%. Given PRGX Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PRGX Global is more favorable than Forrester Research.

Summary

Forrester Research beats PRGX Global on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc. (Forrester) is an independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting. The Research segment is responsible for writing the research and performing the Webinars and inquiries for its Research and Connect products. The Product segment includes the product management organization that is responsible for product pricing and packaging and the launch of new products. In addition, this segment includes its Data, Connect and Events organizations. The Project Consulting segment offers project consulting services. Its products and services are categorized into Forrester Research, Forrester Connect, Forrester Data, Forrester Consulting and Forrester Events.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services-Americas segment represents recovery audit services the Company provides in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services it provides in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment includes spend analytics (data transformation and cost harmonization), Supplier Information Management (SIM) and Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS) Sustainability Index (CSI).

