Sallie Mae (SLM) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) is one of 13 public companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sallie Mae to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Sallie Mae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sallie Mae shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sallie Mae and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sallie Mae 1 1 9 0 2.73 Sallie Mae Competitors 102 432 669 53 2.54

Sallie Mae currently has a consensus price target of $14.23, indicating a potential upside of 24.80%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 9.80%. Given Sallie Mae’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sallie Mae is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sallie Mae and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sallie Mae 20.23% 16.65% 1.61% Sallie Mae Competitors -25.13% 6.42% -3.88%

Risk & Volatility

Sallie Mae has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sallie Mae’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sallie Mae and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sallie Mae $1.43 billion $288.93 million 16.06 Sallie Mae Competitors $2.24 billion $316.79 million 11.99

Sallie Mae’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sallie Mae. Sallie Mae is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sallie Mae beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sallie Mae Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

