Reviewing SEA (SE) & Its Competitors

SEA (NYSE: SE) is one of 10,938 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SEA to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEA N/A N/A N/A SEA Competitors $1.15 billion $40.29 million 22.27

SEA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SEA.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -141.10% N/A -48.73% SEA Competitors -7,757.03% -129.05% -8.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SEA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 0 6 0 3.00 SEA Competitors 21396 85488 114407 1972 2.43

SEA currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 78.12%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 10.17%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SEA beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SEA

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee, as well as acts as a payment processing platform for Garena's prepaid cards. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

