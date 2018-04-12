Comparing S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) & Brink’s (BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE: BCO) and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Brink’s has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&P Global has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brink’s pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Brink’s pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&P Global pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brink’s and S&P Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $3.35 billion 1.14 $16.70 million $3.03 24.83 S&P Global $6.06 billion 7.93 $1.50 billion $6.89 27.50

S&P Global has higher revenue and earnings than Brink’s. Brink’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&P Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of S&P Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brink’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of S&P Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brink’s and S&P Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 5 0 3.00 S&P Global 0 7 6 0 2.46

Brink’s currently has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. S&P Global has a consensus target price of $189.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Brink’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than S&P Global.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and S&P Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 0.50% 36.76% 6.06% S&P Global 24.69% 199.44% 20.05%

Summary

S&P Global beats Brink’s on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, and check imaging, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers payment services, including bill payment processing, mobile phone top-up, and prepaid cards; and commercial security system services, such as security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Further, it provides security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. The company serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1838 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc., formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc., is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors. The Company’s subsidiary, CRISIL Limited (CRISIL), is a global analytical company and a provider of ratings, data and research, analytics and solutions.

