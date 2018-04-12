Analyzing Tivity Health (TVTY) & American Renal Associates (ARA)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) and American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tivity Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of American Renal Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tivity Health has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Renal Associates has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tivity Health and American Renal Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 American Renal Associates 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tivity Health currently has a consensus price target of $47.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.71%. American Renal Associates has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.14%. Given American Renal Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Renal Associates is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tivity Health and American Renal Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $556.94 million 2.81 $63.71 million $1.68 23.39 American Renal Associates $745.11 million 0.70 $4.85 million $0.61 27.30

Tivity Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Renal Associates. Tivity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Renal Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and American Renal Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health 11.44% 29.17% 11.27% American Renal Associates -1.00% 14.51% 2.06%

Summary

Tivity Health beats American Renal Associates on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers. It also provides health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 228 dialysis clinics in partnership with 401 nephrologist partners treating approximately 15,600 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

