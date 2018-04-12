Analyzing UCB (UCBJF) and Its Peers

UCB (OTCMKTS: UCBJF) is one of 484 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UCB to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UCB and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB $4.55 billion $575.43 million 23.14 UCB Competitors $2.03 billion $132.97 million -3.59

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

UCB has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UCB’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -3,102.66% -152.81% -26.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UCB and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 0 0 N/A UCB Competitors 2765 8477 21265 568 2.59

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.98%. Given UCB’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UCB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UCB beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines and solutions for people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. Its core products include Cimzia for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and Crohn's disease; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome. The company also offers Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergy. Its product pipeline includes Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis; bimekizumab for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis diseases; dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus; padsevonil for highly drug resistant epilepsy; seletalisib for Sjögren's syndrome; rozanolixizumab for immune thrombocytopenia; UCB4144/VR942 for asthma; UCB6673, UCB7858, and UCB0159 for the treatment of neurology; and UCB3491 and UCB0599 for bone treatment. UCB SA was founded in 1928 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

