Contrasting Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) & Alphabet (GOOG)

Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weibo and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.15 billion 23.83 $352.59 million $1.56 79.43 Alphabet $110.86 billion 6.39 $12.66 billion $32.05 31.82

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Weibo. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 30.66% 35.57% 21.46% Alphabet 11.42% 14.94% 12.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Weibo and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 0 8 0 3.00 Alphabet 1 6 32 0 2.79

Weibo currently has a consensus price target of $128.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $1,085.93, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Weibo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Weibo has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services. It offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform, and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through short message service (SMS) or push notification on their device. It offers advertising and marketing solutions to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. It offers its platform partners with tools and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.