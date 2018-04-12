Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AnaptysBio (ANAB) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $144.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities set a $180.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $6.59 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $115.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $90.08. 190,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,304. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 17.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2,130.75, a PE ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 3.26.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. AnaptysBio’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 160.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 89.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

