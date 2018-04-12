AnaptysBio (ANAB) Given a $180.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been assigned a $180.00 price objective by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 101.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AnaptysBio to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $6.59 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $115.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

ANAB opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,097.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.93 and a current ratio of 17.93.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in AnaptysBio by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

