Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of AHCHY stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,041.92, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) to Hold” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/anhui-conch-cement-ahchy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anhui Conch Cement (AHCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.