Head-To-Head Analysis: CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) versus Anixter (AXE)

CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) and Anixter (NYSE:AXE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CalAmp has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixter has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CalAmp and Anixter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $351.10 million 2.33 -$7.90 million $0.87 26.44 Anixter $7.93 billion 0.32 $109.00 million $5.16 14.89

Anixter has higher revenue and earnings than CalAmp. Anixter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Anixter shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Anixter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and Anixter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp 5.00% 19.20% 7.92% Anixter 1.38% 12.39% 4.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CalAmp and Anixter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 0 2 6 0 2.75 Anixter 0 2 1 0 2.33

CalAmp presently has a consensus price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. Anixter has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Given CalAmp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Anixter.

Summary

CalAmp beats Anixter on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Anixter

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc., distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. The company's Electrical & Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage and instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Utility Power Solutions segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart-grid products, as well as arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and electricity distribution industries. The company serves contractors, installers, system integrators, value-added resellers, architects, engineers, and wholesale distributors in the manufacturing, resource extraction, Internet service provider, and utility industries, as well as defense customers. It distributes its products primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Itel Corporation. Anixter International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

