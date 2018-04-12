Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

AM opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Antero Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $4,546.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,347,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,987,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,031,000 after acquiring an additional 728,024 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,270,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,122,000 after acquiring an additional 951,855 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,506,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,614,000 after acquiring an additional 147,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,375,000 after acquiring an additional 285,075 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

