OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Raises Stake in Antero Resources (AR)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 269,753 shares during the period. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Antero Resources by 12.9% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,912,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $475,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,261 shares during the period. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AR shares. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of AR opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $6,349.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $919.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.64 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 0.83%. equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

