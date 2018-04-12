Apache Co. (APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $7.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Apache had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

APA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 5,090,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,624. The company has a market cap of $14,495.02, a P/E ratio of 161.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Apache has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Apache by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Apache by 9.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,392,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after buying an additional 125,819 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apache by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apache by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,934,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,574,000 after buying an additional 34,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Apache by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 83,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

