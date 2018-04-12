Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) Director Michael Salvati Sells 5,659 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) Director Michael Salvati sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $103,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Salvati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Salvati sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $185,500.00.

ARI opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,919.36, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 38.53 and a current ratio of 38.53.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 74.11%. The business had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s payout ratio is presently 119.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 58.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) Director Michael Salvati Sells 5,659 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/apollo-commercial-real-estat-ari-director-michael-salvati-sells-5659-shares-updated-updated.html.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.