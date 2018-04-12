Apollo Commercial Real Estat (ARI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.23

Media headlines about Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Commercial Real Estat earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5872693466094 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARI shares. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,919.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 38.53 and a quick ratio of 38.53.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 74.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s dividend payout ratio is 119.48%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $735,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Salvati sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $185,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,377. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apollo Commercial Real Estat (ARI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.23” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/apollo-commercial-real-estat-ari-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-23-updated-updated.html.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.