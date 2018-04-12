Apple (AAPL) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $175.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apple from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.21.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $140.45 and a 52-week high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $879,072.81, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 615,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,682,000 after buying an additional 206,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Apple (AAPL) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Nomura” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/apple-aapl-given-a-175-00-price-target-at-nomura-updated-updated.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.