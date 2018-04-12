Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 244,652 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $195,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC lifted its position in Apple by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.44 on Thursday. Apple has a 1-year low of $140.45 and a 1-year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $862,835.94, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.21.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

