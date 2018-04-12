Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

APLE opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $3,943.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $289.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.75 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin G. Knight acquired 2,800 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,109,681 shares in the company, valued at $19,286,255.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,504 shares of company stock worth $573,262 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company's highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

