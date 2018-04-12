Applied Graphene Material (AGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Graphene Material (LON:AGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Applied Graphene Material had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 1,020.62%.

Shares of Applied Graphene Material stock opened at GBX 40.60 ($0.57) on Thursday. Applied Graphene Material has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.25).

About Applied Graphene Material

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene in the United Kingdom. The company offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions. Its graphene products are used in advanced composites and polymers; thermal management solutions; coatings; barriers and impermeable films; functional fluids, such as oils and lubricants; display materials and packaging; super capacitors and batteries; and inks and 3D printed materials.

