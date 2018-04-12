Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,924,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,409,506 shares.The stock last traded at $29.41 and had previously closed at $29.12.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray lowered Applied Optoelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.63.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.22 million. equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

