AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 338.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,430 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 129,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE:ATR opened at $92.25 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,758.99, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.17 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 5,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $497,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,688.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total transaction of $2,279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,267.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,090 shares of company stock valued at $16,807,725 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/aptargroup-inc-atr-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag-updated.html.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.