Aptiv (APTV) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aptiv earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.9602387656171 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group set a $100.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 687,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,993. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22,870.20, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

