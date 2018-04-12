Aralez Pharmaceuticals Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share (ARZ)

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$35.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.38 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.16%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of ARZ traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,935. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$1.20 and a 12 month high of C$3.72.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

