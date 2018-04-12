ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ArcelorMittal worth $25,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 864,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 206,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE MT opened at $31.86 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,780.58, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.38.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

ArcelorMittal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $280.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

