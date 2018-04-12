ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.12 ($38.41).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Barclays set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €29.50 ($36.42) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra set a €30.00 ($37.04) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

AMS:MT opened at €26.65 ($32.90) on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($21.88) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($37.98).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

