Two Sigma Investments LP Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) by 3,368.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.42% of Arch Coal worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in Arch Coal by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Coal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $9,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered Arch Coal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $120.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

NYSE ARCH traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 180,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,883. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2,053.35, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of -0.14.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $560.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.83 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Two Sigma Investments LP Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/arch-coal-inc-class-a-arch-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-investments-lp-updated-updated-updated.html.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.