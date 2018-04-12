Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Archer Daniels Midland earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1913563498297 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 4,983,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,239. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,667.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $16.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.14%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

