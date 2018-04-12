Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,210. The company has a market cap of $1,846.88, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $896.88 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Arcos Dorados Holding Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (ARCO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/arcos-dorados-holding-inc-arco-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-updated-updated.html.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is a McDonald’s franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald’s-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.