Insider Buying: Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Director Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Director Scott Richard Eldridge bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00.

Scott Richard Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Scott Richard Eldridge acquired 24,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$4,320.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Scott Richard Eldridge acquired 30,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

CVE:ADD opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. Arctic Star Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.38.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. It holds interests in the Stein Diamond property comprising 4 contiguous prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 105,637 hectares located in the Boothia Peninsula, Nunavut.

