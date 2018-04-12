12,001 Shares in Dow Chemical (DWDP) Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWDP. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,374,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,425,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,791,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dow Chemical news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $148,335.47, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Dow Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dow Chemical from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Dow Chemical Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

