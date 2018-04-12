Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,661,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,611,829,000 after buying an additional 333,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,454,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,541,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,864 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,579,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,168,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,854,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,041,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,612,000 after purchasing an additional 910,496 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $58.84. 14,987,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,955. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99,930.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

