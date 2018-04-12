Arotech (ARTX) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Arotech (NASDAQ: ARTX) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Arotech to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arotech 3.88% 5.98% 3.61% Arotech Competitors -0.24% -138.93% 17.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arotech Competitors 43 277 454 11 2.55

Arotech presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.33%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Arotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arotech is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arotech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arotech $98.72 million $3.83 million 20.94 Arotech Competitors $793.44 million $37.86 million 4.80

Arotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arotech. Arotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Arotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Arotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Arotech has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arotech’s peers have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arotech beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division. The Company’s Training and Simulation Division develops, manufactures and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services and other personnel. The Company’s Power Systems Division provides battery solutions, energy management and power distribution technologies and product design and manufacturing services for the aerospace, defense, law enforcement, homeland security markets, and it manufactures and sells rechargeable batteries for defense and security products and medical and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Arotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.