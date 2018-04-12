Comcast Co. (CMCSA) EVP Sells $364,036.30 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,648.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMCSA stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $157,681.02, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.60 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

