ASA Limited (ASA) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.02

ASA Limited (NYSE:ASA) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of ASA opened at $10.75 on Thursday. ASA has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

About ASA

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

